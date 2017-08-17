Volunteers from the Galilee Rescue Unit on Wednesday evening rescued a family of 18 who lost their way in Nahal Amud, a stream in the Upper Galilee.
Searches are now underway for two additional missing persons in the area.
Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17
Family of 18 rescued from stream in Galilee
