  Av 25, 5777 , 17/08/17

Family of 18 rescued from stream in Galilee

Volunteers from the Galilee Rescue Unit on Wednesday evening rescued a family of 18 who lost their way in Nahal Amud, a stream in the Upper Galilee.

Searches are now underway for two additional missing persons in the area.

