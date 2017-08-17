23:27
  Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17

Man injured by heavy object in northern Israel

A 56-year-old man was moderately injured on Wednesday evening when a heavy object fell on him in a factory in the Naaman industrial zone.

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Nahariya Hospital with bruises on his limbs.

