  Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17

IDF confirms: Home of Halamish terrorist demolished

IDF troops overnight Tuesday entered the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar and demolished the home of Omar Al-Abed, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Halamish on July 21.

Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon were murdered in the attack.

