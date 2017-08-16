IDF troops overnight Tuesday entered the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar and demolished the home of Omar Al-Abed, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Halamish on July 21.
News BriefsAv 24, 5777 , 16/08/17
IDF confirms: Home of Halamish terrorist demolished
IDF troops overnight Tuesday entered the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar and demolished the home of Omar Al-Abed, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Halamish on July 21.
Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon were murdered in the attack.
