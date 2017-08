Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, on Tuesday night criticized President Donald Trump who said the violence in Charlottesville was the fault of both sides.

“Neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists came to Charlottesville heavily armed, spewing hatred and looking for a fight. One of them murdered a young woman in an act of domestic terrorism, and two of our finest officers were killed in a tragic accident while serving to protect this community. This was not 'both sides,'" he said.