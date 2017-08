U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley responded on Tuesday to threats by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said his country would withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal if the U.S. imposes new sanctions on it.

"Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage ... The nuclear deal must not become 'too big to fail'," Haley said in a statement quoted by Reuters, adding that new U.S. sanctions were unrelated to the Iran nuclear deal.