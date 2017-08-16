03:45 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 UN chief: We must stand up against racism and xenophobia UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke out against racism and xenophobia. “Racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism & Islamophobia are poisoning our societies. We must stand up against them. Every time. Everywhere,” he tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs