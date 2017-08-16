UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday spoke out against racism and xenophobia.
“Racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism & Islamophobia are poisoning our societies. We must stand up against them. Every time. Everywhere,” he tweeted.
Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17
UN chief: We must stand up against racism and xenophobia
