03:32 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 IDF soldiers run ‘hackathon’ for Autism Soldiers from IAF computing unit put together 24-hour hackathon, come up with amazing apps for kids and adults to aid with autism. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs