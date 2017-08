02:12 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 Av 24, 5777 , 16/08/17 Iran building missile factory in Syria Iran has been building a Scud missile factory in Syria, newly released photos from Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat show. The factory is being built near the city of Baniyas, south of Latakia, and is built in the same way as an Iranian missile factory in Tehran, Channel 2 News reported Tuesday. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs