Peretz: Those who weakly condemn anti-Semites will find them outside their homes

MK Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) responded on Tuesday evening to calls of “Jews will not replace us” which were made at demonstrations by extremists in the United States and recorded by Vice magazine.

"Anti-Semitism in particular and racism in general are serious and malignant diseases that can destroy any healthy society and no country is immune from them," Peretz said.

"Those who try to define anti-Semites and racists as ‘wild thorns’ (extremists who need to be ‘weeded out’ –ed.) and those who make do with weak condemnations will find them outside their homes. We must not be satisfied with condemnations, and we must act to intensify punishment, while creating international cooperation that will include cross-border extradition of anti-Semitic hate criminals,” he added.