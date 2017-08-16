Arabs caught while throwing firebombs in Samaria

A group of Arabs, one of them masked, threw firebombs at Israeli vehicles near Ariel Square in Samaria on Tuesday evening.

Soldiers who were operating in the area arrested two of the Arabs and transferred them to security agencies for further questioning.

The IDF said that “IDF forces are working day and night to thwart the attempts of the terrorists and to maintain the security calm in the area. Thanks to the rapid handling of this incident, further damage and recurrence of these incidents were prevented. The IDF will continue to do whatever it takes in order to ensure the security of the residents."