Soroka hospital doctors declared dead the baby who was found unconscious earlier Tuesday in her bed in a southern district community.
MDA paramedics performed resuscitation and transferred her to hospital but she was later declared dead.
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Baby found unconscious declared dead in hospital
