13-year-old Jewish boy attacked in central Jerusalem

A Jewish boy who wanted to play soccer in his Jerusalem neighborhood was attacked by a bunch of Arab hooligans.

The incident began when the Arabs snatched the Jewish boy's bicycle and began to ride on it.

The boy asked them to return the bike and then the Arab boy kicked the Jewish boy, leading to more abuse from the other boys, who even sprayed deodorant on the boy.

Jewish boys in the area saved the boy and rescued him from his attackers.

Police were immediately summoned and registered the incident but refused to arrest the assailants.

The boy is a brother-in-law of Aharon Benita, who was murdered in a 2015 terror attack in the Old City.