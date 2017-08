22:17 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Nigeria: Suicide bomber kills 27, wounds 83 A murderous suicide bombing took place in a Nigerian coffee house. A female terrorist blew herself up, 27 people were murdered and 83 injured. The terrorist organization Boko Haram is suspected to be responsible for the attack but has not formally accepted responsibility for the attack.



► ◄ Last Briefs