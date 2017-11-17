Indictment issued for Givat Shmuel attempted murder

Police announced that they have concluded their investigation of the attempted murder of a Givat Shmuel resident by his neighbour.

The suspect's remand was extended and on Wednesday the Prosecutor intends to submit an indictment and to demand that he be remanded until the end of proceedings.

The investigation revealed that the 31-year-old victim was stabbed 10 times in the chest, stomach and back while fighting with the assailant. The suspect claimed that he was trying to teach the neighbors a lesson after they had allegedly persecuted him. The victim was critically injured in the attack.

The suspect was remanded and charges will be issued against him for attempted murder and for illegal possession of a knife.