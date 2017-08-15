A mother in her 30s and her young daughter suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in their Tiberias apartment.
The two were transferred to the Poriyah hospital. Firemen are working at the scene of the fire.
21:43
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Mother, daughter suffer from smoke inhalation in fire
