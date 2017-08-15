'UN construction at Armon Hanatziv harms sovereignty'

In the wake of Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to stop the UN from performing construction work in Armon Hanatziv, Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev said that "work must stop until the formal regulation regarding the use of the historic building."

Netanyahu has decided to use diplomatic means and not legal means to terminate the construction at Government House, the historic seat of power of the British during their mandate in Palestine.

Minister Regev added that "there is no place for any harming Israel's sovereignty in Jerusalem, even by the UN."

