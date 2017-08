MK David Bitan(Likud), the head of the coalition, responded to reports from the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that former premier Ehud Barak is considering returning to the Labor party and competing for a Knesset seat in the party.

"The American tweeter wants to come back, he probably feels he didn't do enough damage in the previous round. Before Gabbay [Avi Gabbay, Labor party head] prepares a suit for him, I suggest he strengthen his failing memory which betrays him sometimes."