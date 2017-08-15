20:57 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Lecturer arrested for water park photos of young girls A university lecturer was arrested on suspicion of having taken pictures of young girls at the Yamit 2000 water park in Holon. Channel 10 reported that the lecturer was investigated for similar charges a year ago.

