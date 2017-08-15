Safety company: Bridge had high safety grade

The Netivei Yisrael engineering company which supervises bridge safety in Israel, published Tuesday a report stating that the bridge which collapsed when hit by a truck was a good bridge which had a grade of 95 in a recent report.

The company has decided to raise the height of pedestrian bridges to 6 meters so that no truck will hit them before it hits other bridges.

If the truck would have hit a traffic bridge it would not have collapsed due to the different weight and construction methods of these bridges