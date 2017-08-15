A million NIS raised for paralyzed policewoman

More than a million shekels have been raised for the rehabilitation process of Tzipi Yaakovian, the policewoman who was stabbed and seriously injured in an Old City attack nine months ago.

Yaakovian's neck artery was pierced and her spine was cut by the attacker, rendering her paralyzed and in need of constant medical help and attention. However despite the Defense Ministry providing a sum of money for her rehabilitation, it was not enough to allow her to purchase a home suitable for her condition near the hospital where she undergoes daily treatments. She has been confined to the hospital over the entire period since the attack, with her children visiting her there.

After a successful funding campaign, a million shekels have been raised for Yaakovian, allowing her to purchase a house for her requirements.