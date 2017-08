A 15-year-old girl was lightly injured by a motorcycle on Road 4 near the pedestrian bridge which collapsed Monday night.

MDA paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers summoned to the scene provided her with medical attention and transferred her to the Tel Hashomer hospital in light condition suffering from injuries to her lower limbs.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist was also treated as well as another pedestrian aged 25. They were transferred to the Tel Hashomer hospital nearby.