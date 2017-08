18:32 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Tillerson:US still open to negotiation with North Korea US Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson said that the US is still open to negotiations with North Korea, despite the North Korean threats to launch missiles near the island of Guam. ► ◄ Last Briefs