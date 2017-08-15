MK Forer: Revoke Raed Salah's citizenship

MK Oded Forer(Yisrael Beytenu) has called to revoke the citizenship of Sheikh Raed Salah who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of incitement to terror.

"Raed Salah is the engine and the instigator of terrorist activity as well as incitement to harm the state of Israel. Like the numerous terrorists who have come out of Umm Al-Fahm in recent years, including those who perpetrated the attack on Temple Mount and those caught a week ago supporting ISIS, he too does not see himself as Israeli," said Forer.

"If he doesn't see himself as Israeli, it's time the interior minister helped him fulfill his wish and revoked his citizenship," stressed the MK.