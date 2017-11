Tourism minister Yariv Levin toured Tuesday together with Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel and with Bedouin Development Authority head Yair Maayan.

The authority is spearheading a program led by Ariel to aid social and economic development of the Bedouin and to reduce social gaps in education, welfare, social services and in local authorities.

Levin sais that a possible solution for Bedouin unemployment could be their employment in the tourism industry.