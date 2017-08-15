A 62-year-old man from the town of Kiryat Tivon in the Galilee was bitten numerous times by bees. He is in moderate condition.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Rambam hospital in Haifa.
Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Man bitten repeatedly by bees, in moderate condition
