6-year-old child steps on poisonous snake, bitten

A 6-year-old boy was bitten by a viper snake at a Golan Heights camping site. The child reported to his parents that he has a strong pain in his left leg and said he had stepped on something moving underfoot.

The parents, seeing telltale signs of a snakebite, ran with their son to the main road, contacting MDA as they ran and an ambulance arrived to take the child to hospital.

During the trip to the hospital, the child's pulse slowed and he had difficulty breathing, became apathetic and even vomited. He lost consciousness on arrival at the Sieff hospital in Tzfat but doctors were able to make a successful resuscitation.