Indictments were issued against two owners of a metalworks factories in Nazareth and Yafia claiming that they were working without a business permit. The indictment includes charges of tax evasion, theft of electricity and encroachment.

The indictment reveals that the metalwork factory in Yafia had been active over the past decade without any business permit and without submitting a request for one to local authorities. The Nazareth factory had been active for 20 years without a business permit.