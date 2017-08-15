'A disgrace that Shaked is Israel's justice minister'

MK Miki Rosenthal (Zionist Union) responded sharply to statements by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked that the Supreme Court decision regarding the taxation of a third apartment cannot be accepted. Shaked also said that a "currently serving politician should not be dismissed.'

Rosenthal said that "the minister hopes to destroy the delicate separation of powers in the state of Israel, to promote corruption and to weaken the legal institutions. Shaked threatens the status of the court after it struck down the law on taxing a third apartment. She would maintain that there's no need for criticism of the government."

Rosenthal added that according to Shaked's view, Olmert, Katzav and Hirshson [who were convicted during their tenures] should have continued in their roles after stealing, raping and taking bribes.

"The woman responsible for the rule of law wants to protect felons from the law and provide immunity for public servants who have sinned. It is a disgrace that these are her views, a disgrace that she is the justice minister of Israel," Rosenthal said.