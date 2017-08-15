16:48
Two injured in road accident near Mesubim junction

Two people were lightly and moderately injured in a road accident near the Mesubim junction adjacent to Ramat Gan.

MDA paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers provided medical treatment and transferred the injured people to hospital.


 

