Two people were lightly and moderately injured in a road accident near the Mesubim junction adjacent to Ramat Gan.
MDA paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers provided medical treatment and transferred the injured people to hospital.
16:48
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Two injured in road accident near Mesubim junction
