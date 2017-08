16:43 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Netanyahu visits ancient Golan heights city Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the ancient site of Hippos, a Greco-Roman city which flourished between the 3rd and 7th centuries AD. The site, also known by its Aramaic name Susita, is situated in the Southern Golan Heights. צילום: קובי גדעון, לע"מ נתניהו ורעייתו בסוסיתא ► ◄ Last Briefs