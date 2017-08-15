16:39 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Baby found unconscious in bed, flown to hospital A 1.5 year old baby was found unconscious in her bed in a community in the south of Israel. MDA teams provided her with medical treatment and transferred her by helicopter to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.

