Netanyahu decides to ignore illegal UN construction

The state is supposed to submit Tuesday its response to the appeal by the Regavim movement over the illegal construction by the UN in Armon Hanatziv.

Regavim is an NGO partially subsidized by local authorities, that monitors and pursues legal action in the Israeli court system against any construction lacking Israeli permits undertaken by Palestinians or Bedouins in Israel and in the West Bank.

In a secret discussion Netanyahu conducted without Jewish Home ministers, it was decided to defer the state's response, allowing the construction work to continue.

The UN is continuing its renovation work on Government House and using Israeli companies, despite the fact that the historic building was declared a "heritage building" by the Jerusalem Municipality, requiring municipal authorization for every construction performed.