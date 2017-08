16:09 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Woman moderately injured by heavy object in Beersheva A 36-year-old woman was hit by a heavy object at a Beersheva factory. MDA paramedics transferred her to the Soroka hospital in moderate condition suffering from chest injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs