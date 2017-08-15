Sara Netanyahu: I cleaned toilets in offices

In a radio interview on the 100fm radio show"Radius" with her friend Nicole Raidman, Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Netanyahu, portrayed her humdrum beginnings and stated that after moving to Ramat Gan in order to complete her first and second degrees, she worked odd jobs, including cleaning toilets and floors in a Givatayim office.

Netanyahu said that "after I cleaned you could have eaten off the floor. I cleaned it well, it was enjoyable to be there after I cleaned."

Netanyahu said she used to walk from Ramat Gan in order to save the bus fares so that she would be able to pay her rent at the end of the month as well as paying her studies.