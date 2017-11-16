A two-year-old boy fell down the stairs of his house in Jisr az-Zarqa near Caesarea.
MDA paramedics transferred him to the Hillel Yaffe hospital in moderate condition suffering from a head injury.
|
15:51
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Toddler falls down stairs, moderately injured
