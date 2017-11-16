15:51
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17

Toddler falls down stairs, moderately injured

A two-year-old boy fell down the stairs of his house in Jisr az-Zarqa near Caesarea.

MDA paramedics transferred him to the Hillel Yaffe hospital in moderate condition suffering from a head injury.

Other archived news briefs:Aug 15, 03:51 PM, 8/15/2017