Military Defender:Courts discriminate against soldiers

The Military Defender submitted a sharp letter to the Chief Military Prosecutor, Brigadier-General Sharon Afek, claiming that the military courts discriminate against IDF soldiers as opposed to civilians and Arabs adjudicated in the same courts.

The Defender said that IDF soldiers daily receive prison sentences for longer periods than civilians and Arabs accused of similar crimes and said that "the military authorities violate the law daily in a way which harms the basic rights of thousands of soldiers."