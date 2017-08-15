Rabies in Tel Dan nature reserve

A rabid jackal was discovered in the Tel Dan Nature Reserve in Northern Israel Sunday. The jackal attacked a tourist and nature reserve workers. Workers received anti-rabies treatment.

The Health Ministry has asked that all who came into contact with animals in the area should contact the ministry in order to decide whether to receive preventative treatment for rabies.

The ministry warns that any person scratched or bitten by an animal should immediately wash the affected area with running water and soap and disinfect it as well as contacting a local clinic and verifying if anti-rabies treatment is required.