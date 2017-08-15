The remand of Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the northern branch of the Israel Islamic Movement, has been extended to Thursday.
Sheikh Salah was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of incitement and charges related to the movement being illegal.
|
14:52
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Raed Salah's detention extended to Thursday
The remand of Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the northern branch of the Israel Islamic Movement, has been extended to Thursday.
Sheikh Salah was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of incitement and charges related to the movement being illegal.
Last Briefs