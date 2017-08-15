The Nahal Snir and Majrasa nature reserves have been closed to further visitors due to full occupancy.
The Nature and National Parks Authority recommend not to visit these sites in the coming hours.
|
13:43
Reported
News BriefsAv 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Nahal Snir and Majrasa nature reserves full
