13:34 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 149, 585 Biometric ID cards The Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority reports that since the beginning of June, 149,585 biometric identification cards and 253,207 biometric passports have been issued.



Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said, "As time goes by, the public understands that biometric documentation will guard its identity and prevent the possibility of identity theft and forgery."