Stop the destruction in Sde Boaz

A new campaign by residents of the Gush Etzion community of Sde Boaz is calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to stop the planned destruction of four houses there and declare the "survey" lands in the area as state land.

Recently, residents of Sder Boaz established four houses in a new neighborhood and young families moved into the buildings. Following a petition to the Supreme Court by Arab residents together with left-wing organizations demanding that these structures be demolished, the residents filed a counter-petition - the main argument of which is that the structures are located on the survey lands that are supposed to be declared. On Wednesday, the state's response is expected to be submitted to the court and residents fear that the state will continue to sit on the fence. In recent days, local residents have learned that the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria is determined to demolish the buildings and press the defense minister to carry out the demolition as soon as possible.