Personal and special items of senior members of Israeli society will be sold at the upcoming sale at the Yerushalayim Shel Zahav (Jerusalem of Gold) Sales House, which sells Judaica and Zionism items, as well as ancient manuscripts.

For example, Yitzhak Rabin's personal binoculars from his tenure as chief of staff have been offered for sale at no less than $12,000. In addition, the engraved silver cup of the former Admor of Belz has been estimated at $50,000.