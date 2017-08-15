MK Tibi: Salah arrest political persecution, silencing

Member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) has called the arrest of Sheikh Raed Salah, which was carried out Monday evening, "provocative and political," according to Maariv.

Tibi said, "The arrest for political statements about the Al-Aqsa mosque is political persecution and silencing. Rabbis and right-wing activists incite to killing and murdering Arabs every day without a police response," adding that "detention in the wee hours of the night is unjustified when it was possible to summon him by telephone."