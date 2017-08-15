Report: Embassy in Egypt will open in the coming weeks

The Israeli embassy in Cairo is expected to reopen in the coming weeks, according to sources in Jerusalem cited on Tuesday by Walla!.

This follows a visit by a delegation of Foreign Ministry officials to the Egyptian capital this week, during which the security arrangements for the return of embassy personnel to the city were finalized. The embassy staff headed by Ambassador David Govrin was returned to Israel at the end of last year, but in recent months contacts have been held with Egyptian security forces in an attempt to formulate security procedures that will allow the embassy to operate properly. At the beginning of the week, the agreements with the Egyptians were reached, and the decision is now awaiting the approval of the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency.