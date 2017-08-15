11:45 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 London tube station evacuated after 'loud bang', smoke London's Holborn Underground station was evacuated Tuesday morning, after smoke began to fill the platform. Witnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" at the station. Transport for London said the incident related to a faulty train. ► ◄ Last Briefs