London's Holborn Underground station was evacuated Tuesday morning, after smoke began to fill the platform.
Witnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" at the station. Transport for London said the incident related to a faulty train.
Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
London tube station evacuated after 'loud bang', smoke
