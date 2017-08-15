Report: State-funded participation in anti-IDF efforts

The Jewish Agency for Israel said on Tuesday that it is looking into its ties with the Achvat Amim (Brotherhood of Nations) program, following a report by Channel 2 Television that participants are involved in Palestinian Authority riots against the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the reort, the organization's program is subsidized up to $3,000 per participant by the Jewish Agency's Masa Project, which brings youth to view the Arab-Israeli conflict up close and is in turn funded by government funds. Thus, members of the organization locate young Jews who registered for the Masa project and recruit them for activities that deal with "resistance to the occupation". The Jewish Agency called the activity described in a Channel 2 letter "inconsistent with the goals of Masa, is unknown to us and has not been reported to us."