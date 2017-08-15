Lapid: You are part of a great idea - the Zionist idea

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party met and greeted new immigrants from Tuesday morning's Nefesh B'Nefesh flight at Ben-Gurion Airport and congratulated them on the decision to immigrate to Israel and be part of the Zionist idea.

Lapid said, "I wish you - and I am convinced that's how it will be - that you will integrate, work, and fall in love, and dance at weddings and celebrate bar mitzvahs and britot and be happy citizens of a happy country. But there will be something else. There will be another dimension to your life that will always be there. You will know that your life has meaning. You will know that you are not only living your daily life, but also part of a great, wondrous idea that can not exist without you. The Zionist idea, the idea of ​​free people in a free country, feeds on its first day from people like you. People who got up one day in a distant country and said, "I belong to something, I belong to something, and I do not want my belonging to be by remote control."