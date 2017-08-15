National Union leader: Terror protected by Israel

Secretary-General Ophir Sofer of the National Union party has welcomed the arrest of the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel on charges of incitement.

Sofer said, "In recent months we have seen the intensity of the incitement and the infrastructure of terrorism developing in Umm El-Fahm and its environs. The handling of terrorism under the auspices of Israeli protection is not only the duty of the Minister of Public Security but also a result of government lawlessness and lack of enforcement which is manifest in illegal construction, unregulated capital, illegal trade in arms, highway thuggery and more. I call upon the finance and interior ministers to deal with these issues, which are symbols of governance and sovereignty."