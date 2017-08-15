ADL to Trump: Put your actions where your mouth is

The Anti-Defamation League called on United States President Donald Trump, Monday, to follow up his words with a strong plan of action that will ensure the kind of white supremacist violence and anti-Semitic and racist incitement witnessed in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend will not happen again.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt warned, “The threat is not over. The hate groups are feeling emboldened and are already organizing a number of other rallies. The President needs to engage broadly, with leaders in Congress and others in the civil rights community, to execute a plan to stop the threat of further violence.”

ADL called on the White House to take the following action steps:

Directing the Department of Justice and the FBI to ensure all law enforcement is trained on how to deal with hate and extremists.

Tasking the Department of Education to prioritize anti-bias, anti-hate content in schools across America, and reteach the value of pluralism.

Engaging the Department of Homeland Security to renew the Counter Violent Extremism grant program, which was defunded in the recent budget, and ensuring it fights all forms of extremism.