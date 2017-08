09:45 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Maccabi Tel Aviv signs Norris Cole Maccabi Tel Aviv's basketball team has signed 28-year-old point guard Norris Cole for the upcoming season. Cole played for the Miami Heat when it won the National Basketball Association championship in 2012 and 2013. He was with Oklahoma City at the end of the 2016-2017 season. ► ◄ Last Briefs